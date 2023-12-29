Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz conveys important message to MQM-P leadership

Shehbaz conveys important message to MQM-P leadership
Web Desk
2:32 PM | December 29, 2023
National

In a much-anticipated meeting, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed the ‘important’ message of Nawaz Sharif to the Mutaihida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership in Karachi.

According to the details, the PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif, along with other party leaders reached the Markaz of MQM-P in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The MQM-P leadership including Khalid Maqbool, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, and others welcomed the PML-N leaders in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of both political parties including Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Nasreen Jalil, Javed Hanif, Anees Qaim Khani, and other provincial committee members.

Sources claimed that the former PM will also hold a separate meeting with the Convener, Deputy Conveners, and Senior Deputy Conveners later after this meeting.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif expressed that the PML-N wants a good working relationship with MQM-P in the future, and stated that both parties have to work together in order to ‘facilitate’ the people of Karachi.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari ties the knot

The political leader also discussed the electoral alliance, and seat adjustment under consideration, while the leadership of both parties also considered the recommendations put forward by the provincial committees.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023