Imad Wasim joins Nottinghamshire Outlaws for third T20 Blast stint

LONDON-Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Wednesday signed Pakistan international all-rounder Imad Wasim for a brief two-match T20 Blast stint.

Imad Wasim, who previously represented the Outlaws in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the T20 Blast, will join fellow national pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi at the club. According to the Outlaws, Imad will be available for the last two T20 Blast group fixtures and will provide a cover for Colin Munro and Samit Patel, who have been ruled out for at least the remaining two group-stage matches due to injury. His further participation in the ongoing T20 Blast however depends on Outlaws’ qualification to the quarterfinals and the availability of Munro and Patel.

Notably, Imad Wasim was part of the Nottinghamshire Outlaws side which won the T20 Blast title in 2020. “We’re delighted to welcome Imad back, particularly with the memories we have with him lifting the trophy at Edgbaston three years ago,” Peter Moores said. “It helps that he’s been with us before. He knows how we operate and vice versa, and he has experience at the highest level which helps in big games. He can bowl across different periods of the game and is a strong middle-order batter.

“Both Colin and Samit are excellent players who have shown their class across the tournament this year, and we’ll miss what they bring to the side. “However, we believe that by exercising the opportunity to recruit an overseas player of Imad’s quality, we can retain the balance of our side and continue to push for success.

“We have two big games at Trent Bridge with qualification in our own hands and an opportunity to still gain a home draw depending how other results go. “The key will be to look no further than the game on Friday against the Bears as our first opportunity to qualify for the latter stages of the tournament.” Imad Wasim has taken 18 wickets for Nottinghamshire Outlaws in 16 games during the course of his first two stints with the club at an economy of less than seven.