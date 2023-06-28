PGA launches series of golf camps to nurture young talent

LAHORE-The Punjab Golf Association (PGA) has initiated an exciting golf initiative by launching a series of golf camps aimed at cultivating young golfers. This visionary endeavor, conceptualized by PGA President Lt Gen Abdul Aziz and the PGA Executive Committee Members, has now entered the execution phase here at the Punjab Golf Association Golf Academy located at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club.

In the initial phase, 31 students were carefully selected after rigorous golf trials, and they will now undergo comprehensive training sessions under the guidance of six skilled coaches. The students have been divided into three groups, with two coaches assigned to each group. Category A comprises students who already possess proficient golfing skills and are seeking further refinement. Category B consists of boys with intermediate skills, aiming to nurture and develop their abilities. Lastly, Category C consists of girls with varying levels of golfing skills, ranging from good to intermediate. Category A consists of 14 students, Category B has six students, and Category C has nine girls.

The training sessions will cover a range of activities, including practice on the driving range, golf course training, and simulator sessions. Additionally, classes on golf rules will be an integral part of the training curriculum. Kashif Bhatti, the General Manager of PGA, emphasized during the launch of the PGA Summer Camp that the primary objective of this program is to foster a sports culture and attract young individuals to this remarkable game.

The most promising boys and girls will receive extensive advanced training to mold them into players capable of competing at the international level. Several incentives have been put in place, such as honorariums for the trainee golfers and cash prizes for the top performers in a two-day tournament scheduled for early August, marking the conclusion of the training program. Notable attendees at the summer camp launch included Haroon Shafiq, Hamid Asadullah, Minaa Zainab, and numerous parents.

This prestigious program aims to generate a profound interest in golf, captivating talented individuals and inspiring them to strive for recognition as champions as they progress and mature into top-class players. The training program on the driving range and golf course will encompass various aspects, including technique, personality development, mental strength, physical fitness, and equipment knowledge. The training approach is designed to be learner-friendly, ensuring that young participants are genuinely captivated and enthralled by the sport.