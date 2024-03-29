Abdul Wahab Munshi appointed as focal person HCBA

HYDERABAD - The Managing Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad has unanimously ap­pointed Abdul Wahab Munshi Advocate/Member of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad as a Focal Person of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad. According to a notifica­tion, Abdul Wahab Munshi was fully authorize to deal with Print Media, Electronic Media and to appear before Govern­ment Authorities regarding arrangements of Meetings, fund raising for High Court Bar Association Hyderabad and to coordinate with all the concerned authorities includ­ing respected members of Bar for above mentioned purpose with immediate effect till fur­ther orders.