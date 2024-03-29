Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abdul Wahab Munshi appointed as focal person HCBA

APP
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Managing Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad has unanimously ap­pointed Abdul Wahab Munshi Advocate/Member of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad as a Focal Person of High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad. According to a notifica­tion, Abdul Wahab Munshi was fully authorize to deal with Print Media, Electronic Media and to appear before Govern­ment Authorities regarding arrangements of Meetings, fund raising for High Court Bar Association Hyderabad and to coordinate with all the concerned authorities includ­ing respected members of Bar for above mentioned purpose with immediate effect till fur­ther orders.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024