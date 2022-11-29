Share:

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limit­ed has always encouraged that ed­ucation is for all. Therefore, HAC­PL pledged to sponsor students in the remote areas of Pakistan with scholarships. In a ceremony on November 07, 2022, held in M/s. Aligarh School, Manga Mandi, La­hore HACPL donated Rs 1 million to “M/s. Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust” NGO. Notable attendees joined the ceremony where Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani, Company Secretary & Vice President of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Lim­ited, handed over the donation cheque to Dr Ms Hamala Sha­heen Khalid (Honorary Secretary General of M/s. Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust). While addressing the at­tendees, Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani expressed the evident support and tireless efforts by Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Lim­ited for the community under the head of CSR. Moreover, Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani highlighted the importance of education and this initiative of HACPL sup­porting the education of under­privileged students from remote areas of Pakistan. Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani continued to stress that these students are the future of Pakistan and providing them with quality education and opportunities like that of HACPL initiative will help them to sup­port Pakistan in the future.