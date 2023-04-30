Share:

General Syed Asim Munir says Armed Forces have the will, capability, capacity to protect territorial integrity n Warns enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between people and Armed Forces n Calls for identifying exposed and hidden enemies n Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiri brothers.

KAKUL/RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Saturday that loyalty to Pakistan and commitment to the constitutional role is the foremost priority of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Addressing the passing- out parade of 147th PMA Long Course in Kakul, he said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the will and capability to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland.

"To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation," the COAS said.

Pakistan Army imbibed on the vision of our Great Quaid signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography, he added. The COAS said, “The People of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state. First and the foremost is loyalty to the State of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to Armed Forces of Pakistan.”

“Let me be absolutely clear. Our efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness, history has proven that the nation and Armed Forces have always stood together in all their might against any act of aggression, said General Syed Asim Munir. "How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Almighty ALLAH." - COAS recites Sura AlBaqarah verse 249 while addressing at the 147th passing-put Parade of Officer Cadets at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul.

Syed Asim Munir said there is a dire need to identify the exposed and hidden enemies. He said in this regard, there must be a difference between reality and deception. He said our enemies are hellbent upon driving a wedge between its people and Armed Forces.

He said we will ensure that the bond between Armed Forces and People of Pakistan is preserved and further solidified.

Talking about the efforts taken by Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan, the army chief said stability, security and peace in Afghanistan remain fundamental to our security.

“We will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers,” the Army Chief said. He said Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination. The Army Chief stressed that the international community must realize that without a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, regional peace will forever remain elusive. The COAS said, “We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it. I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland.” “Brave soldiers of Armed Forces of Pakistan don’t get fascinated with the numbers/ resources of their adversaries. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand firm with their strong will and determination while fulfilling the promises of Almighty Allah as true followers,” the Army Chief said.

“Significant effort is being made by our adversaries to affect state and societal cohesion through multiple efforts. There is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard earned peace,” the COAS said. The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq and President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ali Amir of 147th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Sports Sergeant Pasindu Dayananda from Sri Lanka. The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Adnan Munawar of 13th Mujahid Course, the Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Adil Ali of 66th Integrated Course, Course Sergeant Major Fatima Khalid of 21st Lady Cadet Course and Course Under Officer Salman Khan of 6th Basic Military Training Course.

The COAS congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training at PMA; the premier training institution. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commandant PMA.

