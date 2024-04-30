Joint Border Policing

The first outcomes of the Iran-Pakistan engagement are here and we must be pleased to see the com­mitment translated into action very quickly. Though there is still some time till a comprehensive joint security framework pops up to counter the menace of terrorism in the shared border areas, the appointment of colonel-lev­el liaison officers from both countries is quite something. Agreed upon in January when both countries avoided a near mishap and escalation, it is good to see practical steps being taken with good intent and resolve.

Terrorism in the border provinces is a common problem and well-wishers on both sides have long pushed for com­mon solutions. Liaison officers will ensure that better coor­dination happens and crises are averted well in time. This is exactly what both countries need, to begin with. Howev­er, we must keep our eyes on the security pact that is yet to be announced. A joint border patrol will be a good initiative if agreed upon. Putting an official ban on the terrorist outfits present along the border is already being considered. If final­ised, this will be another major step towards joint counter-terrorism efforts. The level of resolve and maturity shown by Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the January tit-for-tat strikes have multiplied after the visit of the Iranian Presi­dent. These agreements are historic since joint counter-ter­rorism has been a very sought-after area of cooperation. This must expand to include regular sharing of intelligence and joint operations as and when needed in the Balochistan-Sis­tan region. This is the only way to surveil the frequent and easy escapes the terrorists find into each other’s country.

Making a fully functional joint border surveillance mecha­nism will take time but for now, the appointment of liaison of­ficers is something to cheer. Manpower will enhance gradual­ly and with soft measures like setting up border sustenance markets, re-integration of rogue elements via alternate em­ployment and earning will be possible. The process has start­ed and a consistency in commitment will take it a long way.