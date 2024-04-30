Joint Border Policing

The first outcomes of the Iran-Pakistan engagement are here and we must be pleased to see the commitment translated into action very quickly. Though there is still some time till a comprehensive joint security framework pops up to counter the menace of terrorism in the shared border areas, the appointment of colonel-level liaison officers from both countries is quite something. Agreed upon in January when both countries avoided a near mishap and escalation, it is good to see practical steps being taken with good intent and resolve.
Terrorism in the border provinces is a common problem and well-wishers on both sides have long pushed for common solutions. Liaison officers will ensure that better coordination happens and crises are averted well in time. This is exactly what both countries need, to begin with. However, we must keep our eyes on the security pact that is yet to be announced. A joint border patrol will be a good initiative if agreed upon. Putting an official ban on the terrorist outfits present along the border is already being considered. If finalised, this will be another major step towards joint counter-terrorism efforts. The level of resolve and maturity shown by Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the January tit-for-tat strikes have multiplied after the visit of the Iranian President. These agreements are historic since joint counter-terrorism has been a very sought-after area of cooperation. This must expand to include regular sharing of intelligence and joint operations as and when needed in the Balochistan-Sistan region. This is the only way to surveil the frequent and easy escapes the terrorists find into each other’s country.
Making a fully functional joint border surveillance mechanism will take time but for now, the appointment of liaison officers is something to cheer. Manpower will enhance gradually and with soft measures like setting up border sustenance markets, re-integration of rogue elements via alternate employment and earning will be possible. The process has started and a consistency in commitment will take it a long way.