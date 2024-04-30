Tuesday, April 30, 2024
PTI ready to talk to establishment: CM Gandapur

PTI ready to talk to establishment: CM Gandapur
Web Desk
10:06 PM | April 30, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says they {PTI} are ready to talk to the establishment for the sake of the country.

Also, CM Gandapur clarified that no ransom was paid for the recovery of the judge. He said that he saluted the forces that recovered the judge.

Moreover, he said that the federal government is earning Rs 300 billion from tobacco from his province. He criticised the federal government for receiving this money.

The CM further said that this time the federal government would not get this money but only GST. 

