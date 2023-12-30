ECP files review petition against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed a review petition at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against its single bench ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) iconic electoral 'bat' symbol.

On December 26, the high court announced the verdict on PTI’s petition challenging the ECP's verdict, which had declared the party's intra-party polls "illegal" and stripped it of using the 'bat' symbol.

While announcing a reserved verdict, the PHC suspended the ECP's order and restored the party's 'bat' symbol till a final decision on the petition. The court also stated that a double bench will hear the matter after winter vacations.

In its petition, the ECP has requested the court to review the PTI's intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

The Election Commission, in its petition, requested the court to fix the plea before a division bench in the larger interest of the public. It said that the ECP is charged with the duty to conduct elections honestly, justly fairly and in accordance with law.

The petition read that Article 218(3) allows the electoral body to organise and conduct the elections, adding that the ECP is also responsible for making all necessary arrangements ahead of the polls.

The plea said that the petitioners have sought "interim relief" for the suspension of ECP's order as well as for the publication of an intra-party certificate on its website along with the restoration of the 'bat' symbol.

The ECP prayed the court to recall the "interim relief" granted by the single bench on December 26.