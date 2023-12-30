ILT 20 provide best environment, Sanchit Sharma

Young UAE pacer Sanchit Sharma was a key player for the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants, who went on to win the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in 2022, under the coaching of Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower. He took seven wickets in nine matches and was integral to the side during the run into the trophy.

The Adani Sportsline-owned Giants were brilliant in the inaugural season of the ILT20 and secured the trophy with a tough fight. Sharing his thoughts on what took them the distance, Sanchit said, "When I got selected for the Gulf Giants, all my fellow UAE teammates, all the players that got selected from UAE, and everyone agreed that for us to even qualify for the eliminators, let alone winning the tournament, looked tough

"But, in terms of the environment, we have the best environment. Players understood each other very well, and their capabilities, which led us to the title," he added.

Now having been retained by the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants, Sanchit revealed the reason behind his team's form and what makes them tick. "The management is brilliant with us. Maybe that's what has led to the environment to be nice. Coming in, I've always seen all these players on TV and always wanted to play against them. I had this feeling that I wouldn't get any better with them because they're big stars. But then the way they welcomed all the UAE players, that is what I meant by the environment is very good."