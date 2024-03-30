Saturday, March 30, 2024
Friday prayers held under tight security in Sargodha region

Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
SARGODHA   -  The third Juma of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was held under tight security arrangements in Sargodha re­gion. A police spokespersin said that 4,200 police­men were deployed at 1,899 mosques of the divi­sion. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui himself monitored the security situation through a mega screen. All the DPOs of the region including Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargod­ha remained in the field and Namazis were checked through metal detectors and the security situation was monitored through CCTV cameras. No untow­ard incident occurred in the region. The RPO ap­preciated all DPOs for the security arrangements.

