Friday prayers held under tight security in Sargodha region

SARGODHA - The third Juma of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was held under tight security arrangements in Sargodha re­gion. A police spokespersin said that 4,200 police­men were deployed at 1,899 mosques of the divi­sion. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui himself monitored the security situation through a mega screen. All the DPOs of the region including Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargod­ha remained in the field and Namazis were checked through metal detectors and the security situation was monitored through CCTV cameras. No untow­ard incident occurred in the region. The RPO ap­preciated all DPOs for the security arrangements.