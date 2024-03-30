Islamabad police arrest 24 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 21 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Ahmed Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested a lady accused namely Omolade Sarah and recovered 96 wine bottles from her possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Abid Mehmood and recovered 1,175 gram heroin from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Shaker and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Jamal Ud din and Khair Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession. Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Shakeeb, Adnan Rafique and Ghulam Jaffar and recovered one 30 bore pistol, 1,050 gram hashish and 25 liters liquor from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Jawad Alam and Abdul Waheed and recovered 15 liters of liquor and one 32 bore revolver from their possession. Furthermore, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Baber Khan and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused Kamran Shahzad and recovered 151 gram heroin from his possession. The Humak police team arrested three accused namely Naseer Ahmed, Shakeel and Waqas and recovered 948 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.