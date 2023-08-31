SC rejects ECP's review appeal in Punjab election case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday rejected the review appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the holding of elections in Punjab on May 14.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

On April 4 last, the SC declared the order of the ECP regarding delay in elections in Punjab null and void, ordering polls on May 14.

Apex court's three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, issued the unanimous reserved verdict after hearing arguments from parties concerned. It also ruled that the ECP carried out an unconstitutional act by delaying the polls.

The PTI had filed the petition regarding delay in elections after the ECP on March 22 put off the polls till Oct 8, citing financial and security constraints.

It said the schedule for polls in Punjab had been revised as the ECP order caused delay in the process. The bench also ordered the election commission to issue a schedule for polls in KP.

The apex court had ordered the government to provide Rs21 billion funds till April 10, directing the ECP to approach it if the resources were not provided to it by the government. It also directed the caretaker Punjab government to play its constitutional role, besides ordering the chief secretary to finalise a security plan for elections till April 10. The CJP Bandial-led bench also ordered the government to ensure the provision of security for elections.



