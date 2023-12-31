43 died in fire incidents in 2023 in Port city

KARACHI-Karachi has experienced a staggering increase in fire incidents, resulting in a loss of billions of rupees and the tragic deaths of 43 innocent citizens in Karachi during 2023. According to the annual report compiled by the Fire Brigade Department, a total of more than 2150 fire incidents have occurred in the city throughout the year.

The report reveals a month-by-month breakdown, indicating that 356 fire incidents were reported in January, followed by 170 in February and 186 in March. April saw 170 incidents, May 178, June 124, and July 128. August recorded 100 incidents, September 103, and a significant rise in October with 181 fire incidents. November and December reported 239 and 250 incidents, respectively. Among the 29 fire stations of the Fire Brigade Department, Sadar Fire Station received the highest number of fire complaints with 186, followed by Central Fire Station with 154 and Nazimabad Fire Station with 152. Notably, Buffalo Colony and Emergency Rescue Hawkes Bay Fire Stations remained inactive, receiving no fire complaints. However, the Superhighway and New Truck Base Fire Stations reported the lowest number of fire complaints, each recording only 2 incidents. Despite the comparatively low number of reported incidents, these incidents resulted in substantial financial losses and the tragic loss of precious lives.

The report highlights the human toll of these incidents, noting that a total of 42 lives were lost due to burns and suffocation. On April 13, a devastating incident occurred in a garment factory in New Karachi, where 4 firefighters lost their lives while trying to control the fire. Another horrific incident took place on November 25 at RJ Shopping Mall on Rashid Minhas Road, claiming the lives of 11 individuals. Additionally, on December 6, Arshi Shopping Mall near Ayesha Manzil witnessed a fire resulting in the loss of 5 lives. The year concluded with 2 casualties in a fire at a steel mill in Port Qasim on December 29.