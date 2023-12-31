PSO clarification

In response to the article published in The Nation titled “Army Chief vs Mafias,” PSO, as a company of utmost responsibility, would like to clarify its stance. It is important to note that PSO does not possess any fleet under its ownership. Instead, our entire fleet operates through a network of esteemed carriers engaged under product transportation contracts.
However, it is crucial to highlight that PSO has implemented stringent controls, including tracker monitoring, to ensure the maximum safety and security of our operations. Any instances of tank lorries deviating from the defined routes are promptly addressed, resulting in immediate suspension or blocking for further loading. PSO remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in all our endeavours.