PSO clarification

In response to the article pub­lished in The Nation titled “Army Chief vs Mafias,” PSO, as a compa­ny of utmost responsibility, would like to clarify its stance. It is impor­tant to note that PSO does not pos­sess any fleet under its ownership. Instead, our entire fleet operates through a network of esteemed carriers engaged under product transportation contracts.

However, it is crucial to highlight that PSO has implemented strin­gent controls, including tracker monitoring, to ensure the maxi­mum safety and security of our operations. Any instances of tank lorries deviating from the defined routes are promptly addressed, resulting in immediate suspen­sion or blocking for further load­ing. PSO remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and account­ability in all our endeavours.