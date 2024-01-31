Snowfall continues in Naran

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
KAGHAN   -   Heavy snowfall continued on Monday in Kaghan, Naran, Shogran and Babusar Top for the third consecutive day and is expected to persist until the coming Sunday. This information was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA ), Moazam Ali, while talking to APP.

He said that during three days of heavy snowfall, Shogran received 1.5 feet of snow, Naran 2.5 feet, Babusar up to 3.5 feet, and Kaghan up to 7 inches of snow.

Moazam Ali mentioned that the Mansehra- Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road was opened up to Rajwal, and tourists were permitted to proceed beyond this area.

The KDA has also established a tourist facilitation centre at Balakot, where staff has been deployed to assist and support tourists as well as locals. Following the heavy snowfall, a large number of tourists have arrived in the picturesque valleys of Kaghan and Naran to experience live snowfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said that rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts.

The centre further predicted that scattered light rain is expected in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and DI Khan districts. It said that snowfall may affect travelling and transportation and tourists are advised to be cautious.

During last 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province. However, rain with snowfall occurred over Kohistan, Swat and Abbottabad.

