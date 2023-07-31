Firdous sees Bajaur blast attempt to sabotage peace in country

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the Bajaur blast was an attempt to sabotage peace in the country.

Condemning the suicide attack on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention, Firdous said: "We want no leniency for those involved in the Bajaur blast."

She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal rest to the departed souls and patience to members of the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Firdous said: "The IPP hopes that the state will take strict action against those involved in the terrorist activities."