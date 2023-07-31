LWMC’s successful cleanliness operation during Ashura

LAHORE - Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura. He stated that the performance of LWMC in the field was exceptional and this is just due to the dedication showed by the team. Department always ac­knowledges the efforts and dedica­tion of its workers and officers, he added. He also said that providing the best cleanliness services is our utmost priority and in this regard, the department will be providing special cleanliness services dur­ing the whole month of Muharram. LWMC carried out the cleanliness operation as per devised plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collect­ing and transporting waste generat­ed and lifted more than 56 thousand tons of waste since first Muharram. LWMC has made extraordinary sanitation arrangements during 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haraam with special focus at religious ses­sions of mourning and procession routes. LWMC Babar Sahib Din visited multiple areas of the city to ensure effective cleanliness arrangements. As per the LWMC plan department conducted spe­cial mechanical sweeping and washing of 120 Imam Bargahs of the city followed by ensur­ing cleaning of procession routes and surrounded areas of mourn­ing sessions. Department Officers and workers remained in the field till late to facilitate the public and swift resolution of their complaints related to cleanliness. In addition to this more than 600 LWMC uni­formed sanitary staff along with machinery also stood on toes to provide exceptional cleanliness services during the procession routes on Ashura. Waste picking was ensured as well.