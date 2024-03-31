Two policemen shot dead in Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki districts

Two policemen were shot dead in Naushehro Feroz and Ghotki districts of Sindh.

ASI Noor Ahmed Lashari was killed in firing at Bhiria Road in Naushehro Feroz district while going to his duty, police said.

Another policeman, Ghulam Nabi Sehto was killed in firing at the National Highway in Ghotki. The police has called the murder of head constable Ghulam Nabi likely to be result of personal enmity.

Police inquiring into the murder incident, officials said.

At least five policemen were injured as the bandits’ fired rockets at a police mobile in Shikarpur district.

According to police spokesperson, a gang of bandits attacked police mobile with rocket fire when the police party was on its routine duty.

Police officials stated that five cops identified as Yousaf Waheed, Mohsin Jansar, Akhtar and others were injured in the attack, whereas two cops were shifted to hospital in critical condition.