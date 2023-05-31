Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP committed to democracy, says Yousuf Raza Gilani

PPP committed to democracy, says Yousuf Raza Gilani
Web Desk
11:49 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to democracy.

Speaking to media, Mr Gilani said that the people will vote for the party that has a better policy and manifesto. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Mr Gilani clarified the PPP does not believe in taking "individual" decisions, adding that his party takes any decision along with the allied parties.

Recalling the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Gilani said, "Attacking the military installations is tantamount to attacking a state. The whole world is condemning the May 9 vandalism."

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023