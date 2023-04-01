Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returned home following a more than a week ab­duction here on Friday. Upon his return Azhar Mashwani announced his return through twitter and wrote“Alhamdulillah I have returned home safely, I pray that our other captive workers will break fast with their families soon”, he wrote. Mashwani added that, “Your prayers, efforts and support during these 8 days have indebted us for life”. It may be recalled here that on March 23, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan claimed in a tweet that his social media focal person Azhar Mashwani was kidnapped outside his residence here in Lahore.The arrest of Mashwani, trig­gered PTI supremo Imran Khan to say “enough is enough”, while accusing the authorities of abduct­ing his social media focal person