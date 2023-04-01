LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returned home following a more than a week abduction here on Friday. Upon his return Azhar Mashwani announced his return through twitter and wrote“Alhamdulillah I have returned home safely, I pray that our other captive workers will break fast with their families soon”, he wrote. Mashwani added that, “Your prayers, efforts and support during these 8 days have indebted us for life”. It may be recalled here that on March 23, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan claimed in a tweet that his social media focal person Azhar Mashwani was kidnapped outside his residence here in Lahore.The arrest of Mashwani, triggered PTI supremo Imran Khan to say “enough is enough”, while accusing the authorities of abducting his social media focal person
