Eid elegance: Top picks for an easy breezy Eid!

With Eid just around the corner, everyone's prepping for the big day, starting from getting their hands on the prettiest jora, stylish shoes, and of course, accessories that can't be left out of the list.

Unlike before, thank goodness this Eid is arriving in somewhat cool and pleasant weather compared to the scorching temperatures of June and July, in which one could barely carry an embellished dress, and it tends to ruin our plans for dressing up fancy for Eid.

Certainly! Eid is a special occasion, and choosing the right lawn brand for your festive attire is essential. Here are some of the top Pakistani lawn brands that you can consider for Eid:

Zara Shahjahan:

The maestro never fails to charm us with her simple yet elegant designs. With a legacy spanning over decades, Zara Shahjahan is a household name in Pakistan’s fashion industry. Their lawn collections are known for their quality, elegant prints, embroideries and diverse color palettes.

Keeping up with her signature style, the brand’s collection for this Eid is an amalgamation of traditional style with a touch of modernity. The collection is marked with subtly coloured joras embellished with mukesh and gota work. Moreover, it seems like Zara is bringing back the old shalwar styles in the game with this collection.

Lakhany:

Lakhany has carved a niche for itself by blending traditional and contemporary designs. If you’re looking for eye-catching, alluring designs but, on a budget, Lakhany is the right place to go! This leading Pakistani apparel brand has really stepped up its game in the past decade.

Lakhany is the best brand to represent our tradition and culture along with a touch of modern tailoring and details.

Their Eid edition is a fusion of eye-cathing, cool shades adorned with embroidery on premium lawn fabric. The color palette and use of cutwork, lace and embellishments makes their designs stand out of the crowd. The intricate embroidery of the suits can't be missed!

Generation:

Generation’s collections are a blend of tradition and modernity. The favorite high street brand of every Pakistani girlie who wishes to keep up with modern fashion, while staying true to her roots. This Eid, Generation has come up with a vibrant collection of 2-piece joras varying in styles. From a cotton net anarkali style frock to a stylish printed cord-set, Generations has covered it all. Keeping up with its statement pieces, this collection does have really pretty white dresses ranging from simple kurtas to Anarkali-styled long shirts.

The three brands are offering you an array of dresses to choose from. They have their target audience in mind and are offering sizes and designs for everyone! While Zara Shahjahan, being a designer brand, could be a tad bit expensive for the layman, Generations and Lakhany have decided to go easy on their customers this Eid. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your favorite jora now!