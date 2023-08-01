Demanding Solutions

The recent tragic suicide blast at a political gathering in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has laid bare the persistent threat of terrorism in Pakistan’s northwestern regions. With 46 innocent lives lost and over 100 people injured, suspicions are rife that the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) faction was behind the attack. This incident, sadly, follows a historical pattern of terrorist factions exploiting the region in the lead-up to elections to assert their control and sow fear among civilians.

Despite the government’s claims of initiating investigations, there are growing concerns that such actions may fall short of delivering justice and accountability. Prominent political figures have long been warning about the escalating extremism in regions like KP and Balochistan, yet their pleas have often been met with indifference both from the government and the popular media.

The Afghan Taliban’s takeover and its attempts to undermine Ashraf Ghani’s government have been key factors in the escalation of terrorism in KPK and Balochistan. The voices of political actors in these regions have consistently warned about the potential repercussions of Pakistan’s policy towards this for their communities. However, their concerns were brushed aside, leaving the regions vulnerable to the spillover of extremism through porous borders.

As the Taliban government took control in Afghanistan, fears arose over the influx of extremist elements and the inability of the new regime to control sophisticated terrorist networks within its territory. Unfortunately, these concerns have materialised, leading to a surge in terrorist activities on Pakistani soil.

The government’s negligence in addressing the brewing crisis in KP and Balochistan has provided fertile ground for terrorist elements to thrive, resulting in devastating consequences. A lack of proactivity in addressing the escalating situation in KP and Balochistan is deeply concerning. One would expect the lessons from past episodes of terrorism to serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of complacency. Yet, the government’s inaction in implementing effective counterterrorism strategies has led to the loss of innocent lives once again.

By heeding the warnings of political actors and involving them in crafting solutions, the government can take decisive steps towards dismantling terrorist networks and fostering peace in KPK and Balochistan. Let us not wait for more tragedies to strike; it is time to act with resolve and unity to protect the nation from the menace of terrorism.