Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Military junta grants state clemency to Myanmar’s Suu Kyi

Military junta grants state clemency to Myanmar's Suu Kyi
Anadolu
4:42 PM | August 01, 2023
Myanmar’s military junta on Tuesday granted state clemency to incarcerated leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to local media reports.

Former President Win Myint will also be granted clemency, Myanmar Now reported.

The former leaders of the National League for Democracy party have been incarcerated since the February 2021 coup.

The development comes a day after the junta extended state of emergency in the Southeast Asian nation by six months, the fourth time since the coup.

“The clemency will not pardon Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint for all of the alleged offences, but merely reduce their sentences,” the report added.

Last month, reports revealed that Suu Kyi had agreed to hold dialogue without any conditions.

It also comes after Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that he recently met Suu Kyi.

