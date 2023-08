PTI expels Buzdar, Bakhtiar among 22 leaders from South Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled on Tuesday 22 leaders from South Punjab for violating the party policy.

A notification was issued under the signature of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub. The PTI terminated the membership of former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Khusro Bakhtiar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Farooq Azam Malik and Muhammad Akhtar Malik.

Syed Nadeem Shah, Ehtishamul Haq, Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Sabeen Gul, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq, Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai and Salman Khan were also expelled from the PTI.

Akram Kanu, Mohiuddin Solangi, Makhdoom Afkarul Hassan and Raja Muhammad Saleem were others terminated from the party.

On Saturday, the PTI terminated the membership of 22 leaders, including former Punjab chief minister Mahmood Khan.

The development came after Khattak formed the breakaway faction, PTI parliamentarians. Other leaders who had been expelled from the party were Shafiq Afridi, Ziaullah Bangash, Ishtiaq Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh and Wilson Wazeer.

The notice was issued by PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan to the defected members.

Earlier this month, Khattak formed his own political party after parting with the original party.