Prince Andrew to face ‘disturbing’ truth as King Charles braces for another blow

LONDON - King Charles is set to face the consequences of his brother Prince Andrew’s ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The disgraced Duke of York’s name will be appearing in new ‘disturbing’ evidence from one of his abuse accusers, Johanna Sjoberg, and will reportedly be presented in court on Tuesday. The latest claims are in 170 legal papers which are being unsealed on the orders of a judge, The Daily Mail previously reported. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of abuse assault when she was a minor and settled for a huge amount, filed the 2015 defamation case, in which 67 concern Sjoberg. The case was brought against Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, and his now-jailed conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Roberts’ lawyer Sigrid McCawley calls it “disturbing testimony corroborating what lies at the core of this case, Maxwell was involved in facilitating the sexual abuse of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein.” The resurfaced court case will eventually put King Charles on the spot for supporting his brother for heinous acts.