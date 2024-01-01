Monday, January 01, 2024
The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

News Desk
January 01, 2024
LONDON - British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for films like The Full Monty, Shakespeare In Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died aged 75. Wilkinson won a Bafta for 1997’s The Full Monty, and reprised the role of Gerald when a Disney+ streaming series revisited the characters 26 years on. He received six Bafta nominations in total as well as two Oscar nominations, for Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom. He died suddenly at home with his wife and family, they said in a statement. George Clooney, who starred with Wilkinson in the 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton, praised the actor as “the epitome of elegance”. Paying tribute, he told Variety magazine: “Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. “He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us.”

