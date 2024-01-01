‘Whatever it brings, we will be stronger’: Zelenskyy addresses nation on New Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country will be stronger in the upcoming year, regardless of the obstacles it faces.

“And just like last Dec. 31, today we say: ‘We do not know for certain what the new year will bring us.’ But this year we can add: ‘Whatever it brings, we will be stronger’,” Zelenskyy said in his New Year’s address to the nation late Sunday.

Recalling the start of the Russia-Ukraine war 676 days ago, Zelenskyy said despite not knowing what lay ahead and that many not believe Ukraine would last a week, they are now facing 2024 after two years of conflict.

“This is not a New Year's miracle, not a fairy tale, not magic, but the merit of each of you. Each of the millions of Ukrainians. Everyone who throughout this year, day and night, proved: Ukrainians are stronger!” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy further said that Ukrainians have shown the ability to cope with any energy shortage earlier this year during what he described as “the most difficult winter in history,” expressing his thanks to those who kept the country’s energy sector working.

The Ukrainian president said that he is proud of the country’s military, thanking his people for their work and efforts amid the ongoing war, as well as all those who know “victory is not received or granted – it is gained.”

Zelenskyy went on to say that their state is welcome in the European family through the decision last month to open EU accession talks with Kyiv, which he said is implementing “extremely difficult” and necessary reforms and changes during the war.

“And these are not just words – these are official decisions, official documents. And this process will have a logical conclusion – full-fledged membership in strong Europe. A powerful one. From Lisbon to Luhansk,” he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine’s international partners for their military support as well as for their support for his peace formula which, he said, has already been endorsed by 80 countries.

“And next year, the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production. Our weapons, our equipment, artillery, our shells, our drones, our naval ‘greetings’ to the enemy and at least a million Ukrainian FPV (first-person view) drones. All of which we will generously use. On land, in the sky and, of course, at sea. Our Black Sea. And this year, the enemy felt like never before: he has no place there,” he added.