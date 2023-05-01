Share:

A firing incident due to property dispute has left two dead including a woman on Sunday in Badal Khorro area of Gambat city in Khairpur district of Sindh.

According to sources, a firing incident due to a property dispute has killed two persons including a woman. The suspects fled the scene by flaunting weapons and spreading terror in the area.

The police sources said that the deceased victims were identified as Zeenat Shanbani and retired Army soldier Zulfiqar Khorro. The suspects kept on terrifying the whole vicinity, however the police brought the situation under control upon arriving the scene.

The police claimed to start investigation after shifting the dead bodies to Hospital for autopsy report. Moreover, raiding teams have been formulated to bring the suspects to justice as soon as possible.