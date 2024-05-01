Interior Minister lauds Sindh Rangers for maintaining law, order

KARACHI - Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday commended the pivotal role played by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in upholding law and order and their concerted efforts in thwarting terrorism. He lauded their extensive operations targeting criminal elements in riverine regions and combating various crimes across the province during a visit to the Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, said a news release issued here.

The minister, reiterating his unwavering commitment, affirmed the government’s resolve to ensure peace in Sindh, with a particular focus on Karachi. During the visit, Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan Rangers Sindh’s operational readiness, ongoing initiatives in riverine areas, and the law and order situation in Karachi.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, extended a warm welcome to the minister upon his arrival at the headquarters. The minister paid tributes and offered prayers at the martyrs’ monument (Yadgar-e-Shuhada).

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has that said two new Nadra Centers will be established in Sukkur City and Rohri in three Months This was stated by him while speaking during a surprise visit to Passport Office and NADRA Regional Centre Sukkur here on Tuesday.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the construction of the Passport office building within Six Months. He interacted with the people at passport office and inquired about issues faced by them during the visit.

The Interior Minister said steps were being taken to ensure access to Documents for the citizens at NADRA Centers. He also vowed to make passport offices as efficient as Nadra Centres as he reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the Public.

Later, talking to Media, Naqvi said that it was time to work for progress of the country. He said that they have to work for the development of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi said that they will further improve law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi

Responding to a question, he said that the Army can be called in for assistance in Katcha operation against dacoits of the Sindh.

The interior minister said that they will take all possible steps in order to establish peace in Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts of Sindh.

He further said that there will be a meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister in this regard adding that “I have come here to see the situation regarding unrest in Sindh.”