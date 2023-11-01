Mainstreaming GB youth a government priority, says PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the government of Pakistan would continue to play its role in ensuring progress, peace and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his message on the 76th anniversary of the freedom of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Dogra rule, the prime minister said mainstreaming the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan was a priority for Pakistan.

He noted that Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in minerals and natural resources and offered huge potential to become a hub of economic growth and tourism.

The PM stressed the need for unity, religious harmony and mutual affinity to ensure a prosperous and bright future for Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan.

Kakar felicitated the people of GB, saying the day was significant in history when the brave people of Gilgit Baltistan under the leadership of Captain Mirza Hassan Khan and Subedar Major Babar had resisted the Dogra rule.

Their courage had forced the puppet governor Ghasara Singh to surrender before the would of the local people for their accession with Pakistan on November 1, 1947, he said.

Kakar said Pakistan deeply valued the patriotism of the people of GB who had proved their unconditional and selfless love for Pakistan.

“These brave people showed the enemy that GB was part of Pakistan and would remain so forever,” he added.

Kakar said the people of GB were fortunate to be blessed with freedom, while the Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still suffered the tyranny of Indian authorities.

The PM mentioned several resolutions passed by the United Nations for the resolution of the conflict of Jammu and Kashmir which, according to him, had faced the status quo due to the unwillingness of India and the apathy of the international community.

Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, and vowed to continue the country’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till they got their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He said Pakistan wanted a peaceful resolution of both the Palestine conflict and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and strongly condemned Israel’s unabated violence in the land of the first Qibla for Muslims.