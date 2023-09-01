Annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins

The 280th urs celebrations of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai got underway in Bhit Shah on Friday.

The formal inauguration Urs celebration was held by laying wreath at the grave of the Sufi saint.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on September 1 to mark the 280th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Strict security arrangements have been made to provide a peaceful environment to thousands of devotees while all required arrangements to provide basic facilities have also been completed.

As per the reports, the three-day ceremony of the urs begins with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.

The urs begins every year on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language.

His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.