PESHAWAR - Unknown motorcyclists killed a member of the Christian community in Sufaid Dheri area, police said on Saturday. Kashif Maseeh was an employee in town-III and was on the way to his home when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot. Sufaid Dheri police station registered the case and further investigation is underway.

Police officials say Saturday’s deadly attack was the second incident of target killing of minorities in the last 24 hours. Kashif Maseeh was gunned down by armed motorcyclists on his doorstep A day earlier, a Sikh shopkeeper was gunned down in Peshawar in a similar manner. There have been no responsibility claims for the attacks.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Malik Mehr Elahi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of a Sikh, Dayal Singh and marked the incident as a poor-spirited act of miscreants to derail interfaith harmony. In a statement, Malik directed authorities concerned to arrest the killers of Dayal Singh and urged them to ensure the protection of minority communities in the province. He also expressed heartfelt sympathies with Sikh community and said that Sikhs are our brothers and have always contributed significantly to the development of the country.