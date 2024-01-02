Prime Minister of Australia hosts reception for Pakistan team in Sydney

SYDNEY-Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Al­banese hosted a reception at Kirribilli House, Sydney on Monday in honour of the Pakistan and Australia teams and their respective management.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf also attended the event. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, and officials from Cricket Australia were also present.

Prime Minister Australia warmly wel­comed both the teams and went on to praise the performance of the Pakistan team, especially in the Melbourne Test. He commended the visiting team’s exemplary conduct during this tour and looked for­ward to witnessing good cricket in Sydney.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood ex­pressed his gratitude to the Australian Prime Minister for hosting the team. Shan highlighted how both teams are playing positive cricket in this series and men­tioned that this serves as an opportunity to be an ambassador for your country through your conduct. He also hoped that the team would do well in Sydney to end the series on a high note. The third Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (January 3).