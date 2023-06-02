4 more teams reach next round in 1st PFF National Futsal Cup

As many as 12 more matches decided from Group E and F on the third day of PFF National Futsal Cup in SA Gardens Futsal Fields.

In the first match of Group E, Smurfs F.C outclassed Outlaws F.C by 5-0. In the second encounter, ABL defeated YZC by 7-1. The third match was played between Smurfs F.C and ABL where Smurfs F.C got the second victory of the day by 7-2. In the fourth match, Outlaws F.C defeated YZC by 6-1. Smurfs F.C continued the winning streak in their 3rd game by defeating YZC 10-4. The last game between ABL and Outlaws ended in a 1-1 draw. Smurfs F.C and ABL F.C have reached the next round.

In the first match of Group F, ICAW FC thumped Taji F.C by 9-0. The second match was won by Real Lahore, 6–3 against LSA. The third match between ICAW and Real Lahore ended without netting a single goal. After losing the first match, LSA thrashed Taji FC with a margin of 13-0 and then defeated ICAW by 2-0. The last game of the group was won by Real Lahore, 9-3 against Taji FC. From Group F, Real Lahore F.C and LSA have reached the next round.