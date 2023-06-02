Govt committed to complete IMF program: Aisha Pasha

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Thursday said that the government stands committed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for completion of its programme.
Meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held today at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), here under the Chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh MNA. The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Minister of Finance & Revenue and deferred ‘The Companies (second amendment) Bill, 2020 (Ord. No. X of 2020) (Government Bill)’ till his presence in the meeting.
The Committee also expressed serious concern over the absence of the president National Bank of Pakistan and other senior officials for their briefings on the agenda items, and decided to take action under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 if they remain absent in the next meeting of the Committee.
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Additional Secretary Finance, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan briefed the Committee on International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme (9th tranche release), currency circulation, exorbitant high inflation, the criteria of establishment of LCs for importers and criteria for fixing policy rates.
MoS informed the Committee that the government stands committed with the IMF for completion of its programme. She categorically denied rumours of Plan-B. The Chair appreciated the government’s clear stance on the IMF programme.
The chair observed unnecessary delay in the selection process of the president of some banks, financial institutions and members of board of directors. MoS assured the Committee of earlier completion of the selection process.
The chair expressed displeasure at the incomplete briefing of the Finance Division on Budget Strategy Paper for the Financial year 2023-24 and desired that Minister of State will share the Paper with the Committee as soon as it is finalized. The Committee recommended that the Federal Government appoint competent, experienced senior officers of the departments against these vacant positions.
The committee considered the equal scales of salary and allowances of bill 2023 moved by Kishwer Zehra MNA and directed the ministry of finance to prepare recommendations on Bill for further consideration of the Committee.