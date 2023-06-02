Govt committed to complete IMF program: Aisha Pasha

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Revenue Ai­sha Ghaus Pasha on Thurs­day said that the govern­ment stands committed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for completion of its programme.

Meeting of the Standing Com­mittee on Finance and Revenue was held today at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), here un­der the Chairmanship of Qa­iser Ahmed Sheikh MNA. The committee expressed displea­sure over the absence of Min­ister of Finance & Revenue and deferred ‘The Companies (second amendment) Bill, 2020 (Ord. No. X of 2020) (Government Bill)’ till his presence in the meeting.

The Committee also expressed se­rious concern over the absence of the president National Bank of Paki­stan and other senior officials for their briefings on the agenda items, and de­cided to take action under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 if they re­main absent in the next meeting of the Committee.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Additional Secretary Fi­nance, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan briefed the Commit­tee on International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme (9th tranche re­lease), currency circulation, exorbi­tant high inflation, the criteria of es­tablishment of LCs for importers and criteria for fixing policy rates.

MoS informed the Committee that the government stands committed with the IMF for completion of its pro­gramme. She categorically denied ru­mours of Plan-B. The Chair appreciat­ed the government’s clear stance on the IMF programme.

The chair observed unnecessary delay in the selection process of the president of some banks, financial institutions and members of board of directors. MoS assured the Com­mittee of earlier completion of the selection process.

The chair expressed displeasure at the incomplete briefing of the Fi­nance Division on Budget Strategy Paper for the Financial year 2023-24 and desired that Minister of State will share the Paper with the Com­mittee as soon as it is finalized. The Committee recommended that the Federal Government appoint com­petent, experienced senior officers of the departments against these va­cant positions.

The committee considered the equal scales of salary and allowances of bill 2023 moved by Kishwer Zeh­ra MNA and directed the ministry of finance to prepare recommendations on Bill for further consideration of the Committee.