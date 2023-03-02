Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has decided to take into confidence the Pakistan democrat­ic Alliance with regard to the decision of the Supreme Court of Paki­stan about holding elec­tions in Punjab and KP provinces.

The decision to this effect was made at a consultative meeting chaired by PM Shar­if soon after the Su­preme Court’s verdict on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer, Attorney Gen­eral of Pakistan She­hzad Ata Elahi, and oth­er close aides.

The Attorney General and Law Minister provided copies of the Supreme Court decision and briefed the PM about var­ious aspects of the court’s decision and its possible implications. The prime min­ister has also summoned federal cabi­net meeting on Thursday (today), which would be briefed by the Law Minister on the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Also, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Wednesday said the country’s very first digital census 2023 would en­sure a transparent system of data col­lection. This, he said, would feed into informed decision-making, future plan­ning, and efficient utilization of resourc­es. The prime minister stated this in a tweet on the launch of Digital Census’23. He congratulated all the organisations concerned for designing the system in­digenously.

‘SOLAR PANELS’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for the installa­tion of solar-powered panels at govern­ment buildings in the capital within sev­en weeks.

He said the step would reduce reliance on imported fuel besides generating en­vironment-friendly electricity.

Chairing a review meeting on the prog­ress of solar project, the prime minister directed the authorities to complete the installation of solar projects on emer­gency basis.

The meeting was informed that 496 solar panels would be installed in Islam­abad, 340 in big cities including Kara­chi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Quetta, and 1,255 panels at other public buildings.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal ministers includ­ing Khwaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Special Assis­tant Jahanzeb Khan and relevant offi­cials, attended the meeting.

‘NEW PASSPORT COUNTERS’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to set up counters of passport issuing officers at the Na­tional Database and Registration Au­thority (NADRA) centres to facilitate the applicants. The prime minister in this re­gard asked NADRA and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to share their resources to materialize the collaboration.

Chairing a meeting on hassle-free ac­cess to passports and computerized na­tional identity cards (CNICs), he said the step would not only facilitate the gener­al public but also reduce the burden on national exchequer. Shehbaz Sharif di­rected that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the NADRA centres.

He also instructed to increase the number of mobile vans of NADRA to provide doorstep service to CNIC ap­plicants. For the renewal of CNICs, the meeting was informed that NADRA was set to launch a new mobile phone appli­cation for consumers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interi­or Minister Rana Sanaullah, Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, Chair­man NADRA, the Director General Im­migration and Passports and senior of­ficials attended the meeting.