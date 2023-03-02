ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to take into confidence the Pakistan democratic Alliance with regard to the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan about holding elections in Punjab and KP provinces.
The decision to this effect was made at a consultative meeting chaired by PM Sharif soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer, Attorney General of Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi, and other close aides.
The Attorney General and Law Minister provided copies of the Supreme Court decision and briefed the PM about various aspects of the court’s decision and its possible implications. The prime minister has also summoned federal cabinet meeting on Thursday (today), which would be briefed by the Law Minister on the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the country’s very first digital census 2023 would ensure a transparent system of data collection. This, he said, would feed into informed decision-making, future planning, and efficient utilization of resources. The prime minister stated this in a tweet on the launch of Digital Census’23. He congratulated all the organisations concerned for designing the system indigenously.
‘SOLAR PANELS’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for the installation of solar-powered panels at government buildings in the capital within seven weeks.
He said the step would reduce reliance on imported fuel besides generating environment-friendly electricity.
Chairing a review meeting on the progress of solar project, the prime minister directed the authorities to complete the installation of solar projects on emergency basis.
The meeting was informed that 496 solar panels would be installed in Islamabad, 340 in big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Quetta, and 1,255 panels at other public buildings.
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal ministers including Khwaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan and relevant officials, attended the meeting.
‘NEW PASSPORT COUNTERS’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to set up counters of passport issuing officers at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centres to facilitate the applicants. The prime minister in this regard asked NADRA and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to share their resources to materialize the collaboration.
Chairing a meeting on hassle-free access to passports and computerized national identity cards (CNICs), he said the step would not only facilitate the general public but also reduce the burden on national exchequer. Shehbaz Sharif directed that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the NADRA centres.
He also instructed to increase the number of mobile vans of NADRA to provide doorstep service to CNIC applicants. For the renewal of CNICs, the meeting was informed that NADRA was set to launch a new mobile phone application for consumers.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, Chairman NADRA, the Director General Immigration and Passports and senior officials attended the meeting.