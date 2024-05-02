Emily Blunt urges to give credit to stunt people

LOS ANGELES - Emily Blunt spoke out in support of the stunt performers as she believed they are often unacknowledged in the entertainment industry. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of The Fall Guy Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, April 30, the Oppenheimer actress was asked, “Why do you think some people have been underappreciated for so long?” The 41-year-old actress began, “Honestly, I think we are really baffled by it because they are the unsung heroes of our industry.” “I don’t know why they live in the shadows,” she continued, “It may be their incredible humility and the fact that they want to maintain the mystique for audiences to give audiences that sort of sense of wonder that it’s the actor doing it.” After appreciating stunt people, Blunt went on to explain that now there is no need to live under the shadows in the age of social media.

“I feel we’re past that point you know, there is no mystique to making movies,” she added. “Now we see behind-the-scenes of prosthetics and all of that so why don’t we see the behind-the-scenes of how a stunt is designed by these incredible performers,” the Devil Wear Prada star urged. Additionally, on Tuesday, she walked on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre with The Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling.