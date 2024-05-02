Female driver fined for misbehaviour

ISLAMABAD - The Motorway Police fined a female driver on Wednesday for driving recklessly and at high speed in Kallar Kahar. She was also reported to have been involved in misbehaviour with the Motorway police officers.

According to a motorway police spokesman, footage of the female driver went viral on social media, prompting action. She was stopped for overspeeding and dangerous driving. Not only did she misconduct herself with the police officers, but she also threatened to block the motorway. She left the spot without paying fines for the traffic violation.