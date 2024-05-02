Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Female driver fined for misbehaviour

APP
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Motorway Police fined a female driver on Wednesday for driving recklessly and at high speed in Kallar Kahar. She was also reported to have been involved in misbehaviour with the Motorway police officers.
According to a motorway police spokesman, footage of the female driver went viral on social media, prompting action. She was stopped for overspeeding and dangerous driving. Not only did she misconduct herself with the police officers, but she also threatened to block the motorway. She left the spot without paying fines for the traffic violation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024