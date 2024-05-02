New York police arrest around 300 in campus raids

NEW YORK - Police arrested about 300 protesters during campus raids at Columbia University and The City University of New York (CUNY) in New York on Tuesday night, officials say. Eric Adams, the city’s mayor, says the “massive operation” took place at Columbia’s request to remove those who had occupied a building. City officials also alleged that “outside agitators” had “co-opted” a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration, echoing statements from officials elsewhere in the country. Elsewhere, the vice-chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has reported “horrific acts of violence” overnight at the university’s own pro-Palestinian encampment. Footage online shows masked counter-demonstrators supporting Israel attacking their rivals with sticks and attempting to dismantle barricades.

One person wearing a Palestinian flag was seen being dragged and beaten before the two sides were separated by police. US universities have been gripped by protests over the war in Gaza, as students demand a boycott of companies and individuals with ties to Israel. California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned violence that occurred at The University of California, Los Angeles, overnight. “The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus,” Newsom said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday. “Those who engage in illegal behaviour must be held accountable for their actions including through criminal prosecution, suspension, or expulsion.” In a separate statement from his office, the governor also said, “the limited and delayed campus law enforcement response at UCLA last night was unacceptable and it demands answers.” He said his office “immediately deployed” California Highway Patrol to the campus once it was clear state assistance was needed to support the local response. “The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been coordinating law enforcement mutual aid requests statewide, including responding for assistance at UCLA throughout the night and early morning,” his office said. “The state has established a robust Law Enforcement Mutual Aid System to provide law enforcement assistance to college campuses when requested during incidents beyond the capacity of local and campus police. We stand ready to provide additional mutual aid to local law enforcement and campuses when requested.” CNN has reached out to UCLA for details on the university’s police response to the clashes. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested as a result of the violence, if any.