PPP leaders pay tribute to labours on 1st May

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and labour organizations jointly held a rally on the International Labour Day rally on Wednesday, honouring workers worldwide and paying homage to the martyrs of Chicago. The event, organized by PPP Lahore, saw prominent figures, including PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Mian Khalid Mahmood, and Robina Jameel, among others.

, addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on the historic significance of the Labour Day , attributed to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the PPP, who amended the constitution for workers’ unionization, the speakers reiterated their commitment to advocating for the rights of laborers.

Pakistan Railway CBA Union, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation, and numerous laborers attended the rally.

Poetic homage to the workers was paid by Baba Najmi, adding an artistic dimension to the event.

Amidst chants and slogans, demands were raised for a substantial increase in the minimum wage, adjustments to pensions to counter inflation, and the authorization of workers’ unionization.