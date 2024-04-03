Beyoncé receives iHeartRadio Innovator Award

LOS ANGELES - It continued to be a celebration of all things Bey on Monday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé was awarded the prestigious Innovator Award. Legendary artist Stevie Wonder took the stage to present the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker with the accolade, giving a summary of her unparalleled accomplishments thus far, which include being the “first African-American woman to headline Coachella” as well as having the distinction of having a number one hit across all four decades since the 1990s. And that’s not to mention arguably her buzziest career moment yet, which of course was the drop of her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter” on Friday, her unofficial entry into country music (but not only), as well as the second act in her “Renaissance” trilogy which began with that aptly titled record in 2022. Queen B came out wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket and now-trademark cowboy hat to accept her trophy, first addressing Wonder. “Thank you for making a wave for all of us,” Beyoncé told the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from you.”