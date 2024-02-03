India releases pigeon accused of spying for China

Indian police released a pigeon eight months after being caught on charges of "spying for China," local media reported.

“The pigeon was caught in May last year at Pir Pau Jetty (Mumbai) in suburban Chembur by the police. The bird had two rings — one of copper and another of aluminum — tied to its leg and messages written in a Chinese-like script on the underside of both its wings,” daily The Hindu quoted the police as saying.

During the inquiry, it was revealed the pigeon took part in racing events in Taiwan and accidentally flew to India.

It was released from the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in the Parel area in Mumbai on Jan. 29 after the police dropped the spying charges following the completion of the inquiry, it said.