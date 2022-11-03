Share:

The 18th Amendment to the Constitution is an important step towards provincial autonomy.

The 1973 Pakistani Constitution did not declare health to be a fundamental right, but the United Nations (UN) has made it one. UN Article 9-A guarantees the right to health.

The aforementioned article states that the state shall guarantee every citizen’s access to the basic necessities of life, including food, clothing, housing, a clean environment, and quality healthcare.

Following the 18th Amendment, the provinces were given the responsibility for health in their region. Therefore, there should be a regulatory body in Sindh and other provinces of the country that has its own body and is in charge of not only the health system but also the regulation of qualified doctors with the aid of a third party that is completely unrelated to politics. The new body should conduct tests for postgraduates, doctors entering the profession, and other exams related to healthcare. A body called the Sindh Medical Commission should operate under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission. If it is not feasible to create a new organisation, it should be transferred to the Sindh Healthcare Commission with the updated legislation. A credible third party in Sindh, such as SIBA Testing Service (STS), should conduct the test. Only testing services in Sindh offer a clear selection process. Unfortunately, Sindh has yet to create a body to handle the issue of its provinces’ autonomy.

Prior to being approved, the Sindh Medical and Dental Council Bill (SMDC) was prepared and sent to the Sindh Assembly, although it has not yet been discussed officially. To help the people of Sindh, we sincerely hope that the relevant authorities will wake up and establish a Sindh Medical Commission and province autonomy.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Padidan Town.