Friday, November 03, 2023
LUMS, traffic police to provide rickshaw driving training to females, says CTO

‘Female Rickshaw Project’

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2023
Lahore  -   LUMS and City Traffic Police Lahore partnered to provide Rickshaw driving training to Females for the “Female Rickshaw Project.” This project is a collaboration with the University of Oxford and leading microfinance institutions, including the (NRSP), Akhuwat, and RCDP. The project is funded through the GEA initiative of the Abdul-Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The City Traffic Police Lahore has trained 35 females. CTO-Lahore Capt® Mustansar Feroze has deployed a team of 4 female officers to train females on traffic laws, rules and driving skills. The traffic police also facilitated female beneficiaries for obtaining driver’s licenses. The prime objective of the project is to create income-generating opportunities and safe transportation for women. The project promotes financial inclusion for female rickshaw drivers and contributes to their social and economic well-being. This partnership strives to drive positive change in Pakistan’s workforce and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2023. Dr Kashif Z. Malik, Associate Professor at LUMS, stated: “The ‘Female Rickshaw Project’ offers a range of benefits for females, including economic empowerment, financial independence, and enhanced mobility. Female rickshaw drivers will make transportation safer for women and serve as inspirational role models for others. This project contributes to cultural shifts and women’s participation in the workforce and public spaces.” CTO Lahore reiterated the resolve that the Traffic Police in line with the directives of the IGP Dr. Usman Anwar will continue to provide free training to all female rickshaw drivers and will be a permanent part of this revolutionary effort. We will do whatever is required to empower women and support the vulnerable segments of society to make our society more inclusive.

False Promises and Massses

