PC Muzaffarabad attains ISO-22000 & HACCP recertification again

ISLAMABAD - Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad has been recertified by ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP, an esteemed international standard for food safety management two years in a row. ISO 22000 is recognized worldwide as a comprehensive framework that ensures the highest levels of food safety, covering processes from farm to fork.
The recertification audit, conducted by the globally renowned TUV Austria, encompassed on-site evaluations and a meticulous examination of documentation, policies, and procedures. Addressing the positive audit results, Chief Operating Officer, Education and Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “Our commitment to excellence will only grow stronger with such humbling accolades, spurring our motivation for exceptional service provision for many years to come.”
EAM (In-charge Hotel), Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, Aamir Ayyub shared his thoughts on the achievement, “Our teams work hard to ensure premium services across the board for our valued guests. We are grateful for these recertifications and will continue enhancing our service standards and maintain excellence for all.” ISO 22000 is an internationally accepted standard for food safety management systems, providing a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety of food products throughout the supply chain. It covers processes from primary production to consumption, emphasizing a holistic approach to food safety.