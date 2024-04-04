Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PC Muzaffarabad attains ISO-22000 & HACCP recertification again

PR
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaf­farabad has been recertified by ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP, an esteemed international standard for food safety management two years in a row. ISO 22000 is recog­nized worldwide as a comprehen­sive framework that ensures the highest levels of food safety, cover­ing processes from farm to fork. 

The recertification audit, con­ducted by the globally renowned TUV Austria, encompassed on-site evaluations and a meticulous ex­amination of documentation, poli­cies, and procedures. Addressing the positive audit results, Chief Op­erating Officer, Education and Hos­pitality Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “Our commitment to excellence will only grow stronger with such humbling accolades, spurring our motivation for exceptional service provision for many years to come.”

EAM (In-charge Hotel), Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, Aamir Ayyub shared his thoughts on the achievement, “Our teams work hard to ensure premium services across the board for our valued guests. We are grateful for these recertifications and will continue enhancing our service standards and maintain excel­lence for all.” ISO 22000 is an in­ternationally accepted standard for food safety management sys­tems, providing a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety of food products throughout the supply chain. It covers processes from primary production to con­sumption, emphasizing a holistic approach to food safety.

HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024