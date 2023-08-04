I don’t care about being called man of establishment: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says Nawaz Sharif’s govt was removed through worst conspiracy n Inaugurates Bhara Kahu Bypass, Digital Youth Hub Portal n Launches Health Insurance Card for media workers, artists n Awards Rs10m prize to Junior Squash World Champion Hamza.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday urged the nation to make determined and concerted efforts to make Pakistan regain its grandeur and stature and compete with the world.
The prime minister, addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bhara Kahu Bypass, said that the country’s eastern neighbour had moved far ahead but nothing was to worry about if the nation was resolved to take the country forward as was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam and pursued by Nawaz Sharif in 1990s.
Started in October 2022, the project was executed by NLC within nine months' time, costing Rs 6.25 billion. It has removed a major bottleneck for millions of commuters travelling to Muree, Kashmir, and Galliyat from across the destination, besides remarkably reducing their travel time. The prime minister, who inaugurated the project, said throughout his political career and during all of his interactions, his only intention had been to serve the poor masses who had been faced with tough conditions of life.
But, he said the previous governments had been wasting billions of rupees from the national kitty by impeding public projects, and exemplified Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant which was stopped despite having spent billions of rupees which otherwise could have been used for public interest project. Calling the Bahara Kahu bypass’s inauguration a moment of satisfaction, the prime minister said the project would ease the difficulties of travellers of Islamabad, Punjab and KP visiting AJK and Galliyat.
He said the project should have been completed years ago but the incumbent conceived it and managed to accomplish it within nine months despite challenges including a land dispute with Quaid-e-Azam University which was settled through court.
‘THE WORST CONSPIRACY’
The prime minister said he had given a three-month target for the project completion which was also achievable had there been no challenges. He said Bhara Kahu Bypass was also the vision of Nawaz Sharif whose government was removed through the “worst conspiracy” and the projects of his government were impeded. He said the government completed the Metro Bus Project within no time which had been suspended by the previous government. He told the gathering that after the opening of LCs the environment-friendly electric buses were set to reach Islamabad for the facilitation of the residents of Islamabad.
The prime minister instructed the CDA to plant a million trees around the Bhara Kahu Bypass, though around 70,000 have already been planted. The prime minister thanked the party leadership for their support and contribution to the project and instructed the CDA to beautify Islamabad like Baku of Azerbaijan.
‘MAN OF THE ESTABLISHMENT’
PM also appreciated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his dedicated support for the project. Shehbaz Sharif lamented being touted as the “establishment’s man”, saying that he only met the army’s top leaders for the country’s betterment, not for personal gains. “I was called the establishment’s man, but I did not care about those taunts [...] I never met army chiefs for personal reasons; the only motive behind those meetings was to ensure that the establishment and governments take the country forward together.” PM Shehbaz said during his 38 years in politics, he has met several army chiefs to ensure that “Islamabad’s government and Rawalpindi’s establishment remain on the same page. “I have met many prominent army chiefs in my time in politics [...] but the only idea behind it has been to take Pakistan to such a level for which scores of Muslims sacrificed their lives.” PM Shehbaz mentioned that there were reports that he was “very close” to former president General (retd) Parvez Musharraf.
“...but what did I get? Nawaz Sharif was thrown into jail and so was I. He went to Attock, so did I. He went to Landhi jail, so did I. Nawaz Sharif was exiled, so was I. Even my family was exiled.”
“But what did I get? Nothing. There was only one thought in my mind [...] to work for the underprivileged,” the prime minister mentioned, lamenting the state in which people are living.
In her address, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb recalled the journey of progress marked by determined and resolved efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during last 15 months. She said the prime minister managed to revive the course of development which was initiated by the PML-N government in its previous tenure but was obstructed by the previous government.
‘HEALTH INSURANCE FOR JOURNALISTS, ARTISTS’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the Health Insurance Card programme for media workers, artists and technicians attached to the film industry.
A Memorandum of Understanding for this purpose was signed between Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation in Islamabad on Thursday.
Under the programme, an annual health insurance to cover medical expenditure worth 1.5 million rupees will be provided to the cardholders.
Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said the agreement is of utmost importance as it addresses the media men and artists who work hard, even sometimes during tough working conditions, but remain deprived of basic amenities in their lives. He said the government will provide them with health insurance coverage through budgetary allocations under the PM Program. He also instructed the SLIC to provide efficient services to health insurance cardholders through hassle-free procedures. In her address, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the registration process for the health card has begun and health cards will formally be issued to the artists and media workers by next week. She said the gathering that health card would cover ambulance service, cardiac and other surgeries.
‘PM’S DIGITAL YOUTH HUB PORTAL’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated “Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub Portal” today, aimed at integrating all the programmes and government steps taken for development of youth. Addressing the launching ceremony, he said the government is increasing the scope and reach of the Prime Minister’s Youth Progamme in the entire country at fast pace. The Prime Minister assured that the government will utilize all available resources and take every possible step to empower the youth.
He said under this programme, high achiever male and female youth are being provided loans on easy terms to earn their livelihood and so far 30 billion rupees loans have been disbursed among the talented deserved youth. He said the government is also distributing laptops under this programme among talented students and so far laptops worth billions of rupees have been given to the students to get higher education.
Shehbaz Sharif said overall 80 billion rupees have been allocated by the incumbent government for youth development during the current fiscal year.
‘Clear and comprehensive policies’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the allied government formulated clear and comprehensive policies for completion of public welfare projects in the country.
He said this while presiding over the review meeting on the government’s performance targets in Islamabad on Thursday. He said the country was saved from risk of default and economy is moved towards stability. The prime minister said the caretaker government and next elected government will benefit from our institutional reforms.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government is leaving a plan of “Whole of the Government Approach” which will play a key role in economic development of the country. Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised regarding government’s performance targets.
The meeting was informed that in the 15 months of the government, 16 percent increase in revenue and thirteen hundred thousand increase in the number of active taxpayers was recorded.
Under the Benazir Income Support Program, government assistance was extended to ninety million additional deserving people. It was informed that receipts in electricity sector remained at 94 percent.
Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday received World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan and also awarded him a cheque of Rs1 million for his acknowledgment. Hamza Khan appreciated the prime minister as well as the cooperation he received from the Pakistan Squash Federation.
The prime minister, who also interacted with Hamza’s parents in the Pashtu language, congratulated Hamza Khan for winning the World Junior Squash Championship held recently in Australia.
PM reaffirms commitment to strengthen Pak-Iran relations
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen relations with Iran in diverse fields.
He said this while talking to Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.
Underscoring the close brotherly relations between two countries, the Prime Minister underscored the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in economic domain.