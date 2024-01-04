Thursday, January 04, 2024
Nael shines as top seeds advance in National Ranking Tennis

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 04, 2024
Sports

LAHORE -Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil, Bar­katullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Mudas­sar Murtaza moved into the quarterfinals by winning their respective matches at the 36th Federal Cup Nation­al Ranking Tennis Champion­ship at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. 

In the men’s singles 2nd round, the match of the day was played between Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Saqib Hay­at, where Nael played bril­liantly and won the encoun­ter 7-6(3) 4-6 7-5. In other matches, M Shoaib beat Amir Mazari 6-1 6-1, Yousaf Khalil beat Hamza Roman 6-3 6-3, Muzammil Murtaza beat Sa­laar Khan 6-2 6-1, Barkatul­lah beat Shahzad Khan 3-1, retd, Mudassar Murtaza beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-2 6-1, M Abid beat Huzaima 6-1 6-1 and Aqeel Khan beat Zaryab Khan 6-2 6-0. 

In U18 singles 2nd round, the match of the day was played between young Zo­haib Afzal Malik, playing first time in U18 category, and Saifullah Khan. Zohaib utilized his international ex­perience and outpaced his opponent by 6-3 6-3. In other matches, Hamid Israr beat Rayyan Khan 6-1 6-2, Salaar Khan beat Abdul Basit 6-4 6-3, M Hamza Aasim beat Re­haan Noori 6-1 6-0, Kashan Tariq beat Talha Khan 5-7 6-3 6-0, Hamza Roman w/o Ha­sir Ahmad, Ahmad Nael beat Amir Mazari 6-1 6-2. 

In U14 singles 2nd round, Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Raja Muhammad Taha 4-0 4-0, M Junaid Khan beat Junaid Meher 1-4 5-4(6) 4-0, Essa Fahad beat Azan Imran 4-0 4-1, M Shayyan beat Zayd Zaman 4-1 4-1, Hassan Usmani beat Rohan Sohail 4-2 4-1, Razik Sultan beat Waqas Janas 4-2 2-4 4-0 and Zohaib Amjad beat Arslan Khan 4-1 4-1.

