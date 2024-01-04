Nael shines as top seeds advance in National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE -Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Mudassar Murtaza moved into the quarterfinals by winning their respective matches at the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.
In the men’s singles 2nd round, the match of the day was played between Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Saqib Hayat, where Nael played brilliantly and won the encounter 7-6(3) 4-6 7-5. In other matches, M Shoaib beat Amir Mazari 6-1 6-1, Yousaf Khalil beat Hamza Roman 6-3 6-3, Muzammil Murtaza beat Salaar Khan 6-2 6-1, Barkatullah beat Shahzad Khan 3-1, retd, Mudassar Murtaza beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-2 6-1, M Abid beat Huzaima 6-1 6-1 and Aqeel Khan beat Zaryab Khan 6-2 6-0.
In U18 singles 2nd round, the match of the day was played between young Zohaib Afzal Malik, playing first time in U18 category, and Saifullah Khan. Zohaib utilized his international experience and outpaced his opponent by 6-3 6-3. In other matches, Hamid Israr beat Rayyan Khan 6-1 6-2, Salaar Khan beat Abdul Basit 6-4 6-3, M Hamza Aasim beat Rehaan Noori 6-1 6-0, Kashan Tariq beat Talha Khan 5-7 6-3 6-0, Hamza Roman w/o Hasir Ahmad, Ahmad Nael beat Amir Mazari 6-1 6-2.
In U14 singles 2nd round, Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Raja Muhammad Taha 4-0 4-0, M Junaid Khan beat Junaid Meher 1-4 5-4(6) 4-0, Essa Fahad beat Azan Imran 4-0 4-1, M Shayyan beat Zayd Zaman 4-1 4-1, Hassan Usmani beat Rohan Sohail 4-2 4-1, Razik Sultan beat Waqas Janas 4-2 2-4 4-0 and Zohaib Amjad beat Arslan Khan 4-1 4-1.