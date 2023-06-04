Austrian female Olympian Sabrina to attempt K2 on bicycle

LAHORE-Four-time Austrian female Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmose deems to attempt K2 (8,611-metre) the world’s second highest peak, on a bicycle.

“Weeks before it wasn’t easy for me to decide but with support from the Austrian embassy, I want to start the mission. I intend to ride on a bicycle on Sunday from Islamabad to K2 Base Camp via Skardu before climbing K2,” said Sabrina during a press briefing along with President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Col Junaid Alam, Counsellor Austrian Embassy Chirstian Siegl and Counsellor Embassy of Republic of Kazakhstan OlzhasAlipbayevat a local hotel.

Sabrina Filzmoser was a 2005 and 2010 World bronze medalist 2008 and 2011 European Champion, 7th at the 2012 Olympic Games. In 2019 she took bronze at the Grand Prix in Budapest as the oldest medalist ever in the Judo World Tour, and Tokyo 2020 was her fourth Olympics.

She did Judo for a peace project in 2022 from sea level in India to the Top of the world Mount Everest Summit widely covered and appreciated by world media. She has also established a world’s highest Judo Club named Everest Club in Nepal which was supported by International Judo Federation as well.

Sabrina also lauded the PJF for their support and hospitality. “PJF is also focusing on female players and we have to push it more. There are very strong judo players in Pakistan. I will also support the women players when I come back from the K2 attempt hopefully,” she said. Sabrina was also given a farewell by Judo Clubs at the Rawal Dam. She also cycled to Faisal Masjid.

Speaking earlier, PJF President Col Junaid Alam announced the launching of a unique Judo Club, that has named ‘Takbeer Judo Club’ on the eve of the silver Jubilee celebrations of Youm-e-Takbeer. “Takbeer Judo Club is a club for all, where any talented judoka can be taken care of by the club as he only needs to sign up. The club administration will scrutinize the credentials and his future prospects would be on the stipend roll of the club,” he said.

About Sabrina, he said: “PJF is grateful that Sabrina chose our beautiful country for this peace mission. Takbeer Judo Club has requested her to accept the post of Brand Ambassador of TJC which she has kindly consented.”