Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A cold wind blew into Bahawalpur on Sunday, bringing back chilly weather to the city. Earlier, people had been wearing warm clothes like jackets and hats, but on Sunday cold winds started blow­ing, dropping the minimum temperature to seven degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the local weather ser­vice forecast dry to partly cloudy conditions in the city for the next 24 hours. The highest tempera­ture of 19 degrees Celsius and the lowest of seven degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours. Similar dry to partly cloudy weather was also forecast for the rest of the region.

FOOD AUTHORITY BAHAWALPURCONFISCATES FAKE SPICES

Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur has launched a crackdown against the mafia and confiscated fake spices besides machinery being used for its manu­facturing. According to a press release issued here, the team of Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur Office has launched a crackdown against the ma­fia. “Acting on a tip-off, the officials of Punjab Food Authority conducted a raid in an area of Bahawal­pur city and confiscated fake spices and machinery being used to grind, pack and mix them,” it said. It further said that a mafia was involved in packing fake spices, labeling them as a national brand, and selling it out in local markets. Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) has registered a case against the suspects while further probe was underway.